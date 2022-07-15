Nominations to stand for Council now open

Friday, 15 July, 2022 - 11:16

Candidate nominations are now open for those interested in governing the KÄpiti Coast district for the next three years.

Local elections will take place around New Zealand on 8 October. Dale Ofsoske, Electoral Officer for the KÄpiti Coast, says local government can only succeed if people who care for their communities are prepared to serve.

"As an elected member, you will need to speak on behalf of the diverse range of individuals and organisations in your community, and make decisions that consider the needs of both current and future generations - even when that might not make you the most popular person in the room," says Mr Ofsoske.

"Local government has always been a multifaceted, challenging and rewarding area to work in and significant change is on the horizon with three national reform programmes underway - Three Waters, Resource Management and Future of Local Government. In addition, local authorities are the coalface for big issues like climate change, housing, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Good governance balances short-term and long-term responsibilities, and the stewardship of Council. It means that focus is on the overall performance of the council, such as how it meets community expectations and aspirations, fulfils statutory obligations and looks after its assets.

"We’re seeking candidates that are prepared to engage with our community, work to build and protect a culture of inclusion and belonging, and to lead our district through a time of significant change."

The Council is made up of the Mayor and 10 Councillors, and has a long-standing partnership with mana whenua in the district represented by NgÄti Toa RangÄtira, NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki and Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitable Trust. Council representatives discuss matters of social, environmental, economic and cultural significance in our district.

Community Boards work with Councillors to represent the interests of the people in each of our towns and villages. KÄpiti, is currently served by 16 community board members and following a representation review in 2021, a fifth community board representing Raumati will be added to existing boards for Åtaki, Waikanae, Paraparaumu and PaekÄkÄriki for the first time.

Information sessions for aspiring candidates to learn more about what the job of an elected member entails will be held throughout July and August. A comprehensive candidate information handbook is available on the Council’s website.

"If you want to protect and enhance what we love about living, working and playing in KÄpiti, then I encourage you to think about standing. You can’t do that from social media or the comments section of the newspaper - now is the time to put your mouth where your keyboard is," says Mr Ofsoske.

Nominations close on 12 August at 12 noon.

For more details about the info sessions and the nomination process visit the Council online at kapiticoast.govt.nz/vote