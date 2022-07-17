'Molloy needs to front up on white elephant stadium plan' - Wayne Brown

Sunday, 17 July, 2022 - 16:25

Repeated calls from candidate Leo Molloy to commit to a new waterfront stadium would put the ratepayers of Auckland Council on the hook for at least $3 billion, mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says.

"Estimates are hard to nail down, as the recent explosion in costs for the new Christchurch Stadium showed," Mr Brown said. "But in 2019 the best case scenario was over $2.4 billion for a waterfront stadium, and construction costs have blown out since. $3 billion is a conservative estimate."

"That’s $6000 added costs for every ratepayer to foot."

"Auckland Council’s own pre-election report warns of a $900 million revenue loss, and projects like the CRL are blowing out in cost and time every day. Now is not the time for warming up expensive, failed ideas like Trevor Mallard’s waterfront stadium yet again."

"Recycling bankrupt ideas from the past is just a pathway to wasting millions on consultants and feasibility studies. We already know it doesn't stack up and there are more pressing priorities."

"Leo Molloy has never built anything that’s still around. Maybe bringing back Trevor Mallard’s white elephant is one of his elaborate ‘jokes’."

"A project of this scale and complexity goes well beyond a new bar fitout, and you can’t just walk away when it all goes wrong."

Mr Brown said the next Mayor must focus on getting the long list of major infrastructure projects in Auckland back on track, and finished.

"I am the only serious candidate, with an engineering and governance background to deal with the multi-billon dollar problems facing the city."