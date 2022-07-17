Efforts to ease pain at the pump welcomed by business.

Sunday, 17 July, 2022 - 18:29

Cuts to fuel tax and road user charges and continuation of half price public transport fares through to the end of January will provide immediate tangible benefits to businesses and householders battling the rising cost of living as well as tackling inflation likely to hit a high of 7 per cent when the June quarter figures come out tomorrow.

"Government has repeatedly said it has to bring the people with them and along with a swathe of cost of living support initiatives already in place, this move on the eve of news of what is likely to be a 32 year inflation high will target the price of fuel, a big pain point for householders and business alike," said Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

"The extension through to the New Year of reductions to fuel excise duty and road user charges will help reduce the fuel burden on the road transport sector, which in turn should have a follow on effect in keeping cost of food and essential goods lower."