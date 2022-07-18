First Kaipara Maori Ward seat candidacy registration

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 07:46

On Friday the 15th of July Maori Politician Paturiri Toautu was the first official Candidate for the newly formed Kaipara Council Maori Ward Seat, which can be officially verified by the Kaipara Council (a Maori lady Mary was the receptionist that day and took the registration).

Although best known (at the time his name was Benjamin Nathan, since changed by legal deed poll to Paturiri Toautu) for his noble, heroic and honorable symbolic act of smashing the racist white supremacist 'america's' (sic) cup up with a sledgehammer on March the 14th 1997, Politician Paturiri Toautu is also a consummate Guerrilla Film Maker (two Feature Films and Five Feature Films to his name, all self financed), Street Photographer, Award Winning Rap Poet, Actor, Published Writer, and more recently, Painter (all of his works can be viewed at his Kreative Artiste website - https://toautu.weebly.com/

In 2019 Politician Paturiri Toautu ran for the Kaipara Mayoralty, and in 2020 for the Te Tai Tokerau Electoral Maori Seat (in both campaigns he ran under his old Maori name of Moemoea Mohoawhenua). Although he did not win either seat, the experience was invaluable and he learnt a great deal from undertaking both campaigns. So this invaluable knowledge will be utilized to the full for his current campaign to win the newly formed Kaipara Council Maori Ward Seat in 2022 with a pro-active marketing and promotional strategy aimed at Tangata Whenua. Toward this end Paturiri is open to the possibility of an interview, however certain criteria will be LEGALLY agreed upon beforehand as Politician Paturiri Toautu knows how cunning and deceitful the Pakeha media can be (from his dealings with them in the past). So if you are interested in the possibility of a interview please feel free to reply to this email or alternatively you can contact him via his official Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/groups/politicianpaturiritoautu