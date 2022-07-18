SPCA calls on the Government to ban life chaining of dogs

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 10:30

SPCA is imploring the Government to make a commitment to ban the prolonged chaining and confinement of dogs in Aotearoa. After years of behind-the-scenes advocacy work from the animal welfare charity, and concerned calls from the public weekly, SPCA wants action now.

Currently, thousands of dogs are spending their lives chained up in backyards or kept in confined spaces, day and night. Many of these animals are suffering both physically and psychologically, due to being denied the freedom to move about and often living in isolated, dirty environments. But despite this, the law does not currently enable SPCA to take action in the majority of these cases.

SPCA has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to fight for a law change that would allow its Inspectors to intervene in more situations where dogs are being tied up or confined in small spaces, such as a cage, for a prolonged period of time.

The charity’s Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says enough is enough, and it’s time for the Government to step up and urgently do something about this crisis.

"Our Inspectors see hundreds, if not thousands, of cases each year where dogs are being kept in these terrible conditions, but we’re currently powerless to do anything about it because of outdated laws that desperately need changing," says Ms Midgen.

"I’ve seen first-hand how damaging it can be for a dog to spend its life on a chain, after adopting my dog, Jack," Ms Midgen says. "He was a chained dog and, in his particular circumstance, he was lucky the law allowed him to be rescued and given a new life. I don’t want to see any more dogs suffer because our laws aren’t currently protecting them. We hear from the public on this issue weekly, and know there have been repeated calls from many animal rescues to address this issue too."

SPCA’s National Inspectorate Manager Alan Wilson says current legislation makes it incredibly difficult for Inspectors to intervene, unless there are signs of physical suffering, such as injury, or a lack of food or water.

"The physical and psychological harm these animals are facing due to being chained up or confined in a small pen all their lives, is a huge welfare issue," says Mr Wilson.

"Seeing them suffer this way, but often being powerless to legally intervene, is one of the toughest parts of the job for our Inspectors who work so hard to help animals and improve welfare each day. We also often face a lot of criticism for not being able to do anything, which is hard on our Inspectors, and we want people to understand that we have to work within the current legal framework."

To highlight the seriousness of the issue, SPCA has compiled a list showcasing some of the more serious cases Inspectors have dealt with, where they’ve legally been able to take action due to the severe physical harm caused to each animal.

"This list is just a glimpse at the disturbing reality of chained and confined dogs in New Zealand," says SPCA Scientific Officer Dr Alison Vaughan. "These are cases where each dog had physical wounds inflicted by heavy chains, tethers that were too tight, or from being confined in a small space for a long period of time. Under current legislation, SPCA has the power to step in cases of severe physical suffering like these.

However, in the absence of obvious physical harms, enforcement is challenging as mental suffering is harder to prove in the courts. What we’re asking the Government to do, is to introduce regulations which target prolonged tethering and confinement directly to allow us to be able to legally step in before these animals have to suffer severe physical and mental harms."

As part of the law change, SPCA wants to see an amendment to animal welfare regulations that would allow authorities to apply penalties to owners who permanently tether or confine their dogs.

Many New Zealanders agree that something needs to be done. SPCA has recently submitted in support of a petition presented to Parliament by Chained dogs Awareness New Zealand (CDANZ), signed by tens of thousands of New Zealanders.

"We see lots of cases where dogs are physically suffering as a result of being restricted by chains or confined in tiny crates, unable to move. But this also has huge and long-lasting implications for their mental health, and can cause severe anxiety, distress and behavioural issues. This is unacceptable and we are asking the Government to make a commitment and progress this legislative change this year," says Dr Vaughan.

The Minister responsible for animal welfare, Hon Meka Whaitiri, has recently indicated support for exploring the possibility of creating regulations which would address the prolonged chaining and confinement of dogs in New Zealand. After years spent advocating for this change, SPCA, while pleased to hear this, implores the Minister to progress regulations urgently.