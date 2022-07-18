The highest inflation in a generation - NZTU

Monday, 18 July, 2022 - 11:56

Today’s inflation figure of 7.3% demonstrates again just how far out of control Grant Robertson and Labour Government spending is.

The Finance Minister cannot continue to bury his head in the sand while costs increase at an alarming rate. He must take urgent action to provide tax relief for New Zealand’s taxpayers and halt all unnecessary spending.

"The last time inflation was this high in New Zealand the Berlin Wall was coming down, Home Alone was top of the Box Office, and Labour MP Naisi Chen hadn’t even been born," New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

"Grant Robertson was correct during his press conference yesterday when he noted that tax relief is not inflationary and that is why he should move immediately to leave more of Kiwis’ hard earned cash in their bank accounts to alleviate the immense pressures households are under.

"The way things are going Grant Robertson’s Wikipedia Page is going to be one long list of fiscal and economic failures. His legacy and New Zealand taxpayers should not have to suffer like this. Minister Robertson simply needs to bite the bullet and rein in his spending. Big expensive announcements might feel good on the podium, but they are hitting Kiwis in the pocket."

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union urges Grant Robertson to urgently adjust tax brackets and index them to shift automatically to counter the effects of rising costs.