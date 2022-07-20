Poroporoaki Ricky Houghton - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 18:09

E mara a Riki, ko koe tÄrÄ i tu mai i mua ra, hei pou matakana mo mÄtou te hunga noho taone, arÄ ko Tamaki Makaurau. NÄu ano i mÄtua mai te haumarutanga o ta tÄtou whÄnau, hapori, hapÅ« me ngÄ iwi, arÄ ko te mauria mai o ngÄ whare whakamaru mo te iwi whÄnui, ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa no hea. Me te aha ano ahakoa te kaha hoki o to hononga ki to hau kainga, ko te Nota tÄrÄ, ka tu koe tÄnÄ hei mÄngai reo ma te hunga noho taone.

No reira e te rangatira haere atu koe ki te taha o rÄtou ano o ou tÅ«puna kua wheturangitia. Na rÄtou i whakatakoto i te ara hei hÄ«koinga ma tÄtou ko ngÄ uri. InÄianei e te rangatira ko koe tÄrÄ.

Na reira e Riki kua oti Äu mahi, kua ea. E moe.

Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson acknowledges the passing of Ricky Houghton, a man who worked hard to create better outcomes for MÄori.

The NgÄti Kahu, NgÄti WhÄtua, and Te Paatu descendant was the chief executive of He Korowai Trust in Kaitaia. He spent more than 20 years working for his community, before his move to the north, Ricky worked at Waipareira Trust where he acquired all the skills necessary for his later mahi. Ricky was one of the Urban MÄori champions of West Auckland, where he was brought up working on the board and at grassroots level and he played an important role in the development of Waipareira.

"Ricky was committed to improving the quality of life for MÄori in West Auckland and in the far North. He was A real man of the people, it is a huge loss for MÄori," Willie Jackson says.

"With Ricky at the helm the Korowai Trust helped to deliver projects such as; recycled whare providing affordable home ownership for whÄnau, an early childhood centre, emergency accommodation, a social growth and economic innovation hub, as well as a safe home for men as an alternative to prison.

"The far North have experienced more than its fair share of economic hardships for its people and Ricky always took a common sense approach to issues. He knew that by MÄori for MÄori was the best way forward for whÄnau to achieve their aspirations.

"His experience at the community level enabled him to combine the expertise, resources and abilities of MÄori organisations, business interests, and Government to collectively improve outcomes.

"Ricky’s vision wasn’t just about building a warm dry home to live in either, he sought economic opportunities to unlock whenua MÄori, because he knew it was about ensuring that the generations to come could remain prosperously on their land.

"That is the legacy that Ricky leaves behind, a pathway of hope and prosperity for his people. My condolences goes out to his whÄnau and friends at this sad time," Willie Jackson said.