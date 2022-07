Poroporoaki Ricky Houghton - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 18:09

E mara a Riki, ko koe tērā i tu mai i mua ra, hei pou matakana mo mātou te hunga noho taone, arā ko Tamaki Makaurau. Nāu ano i mātua mai te haumarutanga o ta tātou whānau, hapori, hapū me ngā iwi, arā ko te mauria mai o ngā whare whakamaru mo te iwi whānui, ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa no hea. Me te aha ano ahakoa te kaha hoki o to hononga ki to hau kainga, ko te Nota tērā, ka tu koe tēnā hei māngai reo ma te hunga noho taone.

No reira e te rangatira haere atu koe ki te taha o rātou ano o ou tūpuna kua wheturangitia. Na rātou i whakatakoto i te ara hei hīkoinga ma tātou ko ngā uri. Ināianei e te rangatira ko koe tērā.

Na reira e Riki kua oti āu mahi, kua ea. E moe.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson acknowledges the passing of Ricky Houghton, a man who worked hard to create better outcomes for Māori.

The Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Whātua, and Te Paatu descendant was the chief executive of He Korowai Trust in Kaitaia. He spent more than 20 years working for his community, before his move to the north, Ricky worked at Waipareira Trust where he acquired all the skills necessary for his later mahi. Ricky was one of the Urban Māori champions of West Auckland, where he was brought up working on the board and at grassroots level and he played an important role in the development of Waipareira.

"Ricky was committed to improving the quality of life for Māori in West Auckland and in the far North. He was A real man of the people, it is a huge loss for Māori," Willie Jackson says.

"With Ricky at the helm the Korowai Trust helped to deliver projects such as; recycled whare providing affordable home ownership for whānau, an early childhood centre, emergency accommodation, a social growth and economic innovation hub, as well as a safe home for men as an alternative to prison.

"The far North have experienced more than its fair share of economic hardships for its people and Ricky always took a common sense approach to issues. He knew that by Māori for Māori was the best way forward for whānau to achieve their aspirations.

"His experience at the community level enabled him to combine the expertise, resources and abilities of Māori organisations, business interests, and Government to collectively improve outcomes.

"Ricky’s vision wasn’t just about building a warm dry home to live in either, he sought economic opportunities to unlock whenua Māori, because he knew it was about ensuring that the generations to come could remain prosperously on their land.

"That is the legacy that Ricky leaves behind, a pathway of hope and prosperity for his people. My condolences goes out to his whānau and friends at this sad time," Willie Jackson said.