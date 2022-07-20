Poroporoaki Ricky Houghton - Willie Jackson

|
[ login or create an account ]
E mara a Riki, ko koe tÄrÄ i tu mai i mua ra, hei pou matakana mo mÄtou te hunga noho taone, arÄ ko Tamaki Makaurau. NÄu ano i mÄtua mai te haumarutanga o ta tÄtou whÄnau, hapori, hapÅ« me ngÄ iwi, arÄ ko te mauria mai o ngÄ whare whakamaru mo te iwi whÄnui, ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa no hea. Me te aha ano ahakoa te kaha hoki o to hononga ki to hau kainga, ko te Nota tÄrÄ, ka tu koe tÄnÄ hei mÄngai reo ma te hunga noho taone.
No reira e te rangatira haere atu koe ki te taha o rÄtou ano o ou tÅ«puna kua wheturangitia. Na rÄtou i whakatakoto i te ara hei hÄ«koinga ma tÄtou ko ngÄ uri. InÄianei e te rangatira ko koe tÄrÄ.
Na reira e Riki kua oti Äu mahi, kua ea. E moe.
Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson acknowledges the passing of Ricky Houghton, a man who worked hard to create better outcomes for MÄori.
The NgÄti Kahu, NgÄti WhÄtua, and Te Paatu descendant was the chief executive of He Korowai Trust in Kaitaia. He spent more than 20 years working for his community, before his move to the north, Ricky worked at Waipareira Trust where he acquired all the skills necessary for his later mahi. Ricky was one of the Urban MÄori champions of West Auckland, where he was brought up working on the board and at grassroots level and he played an important role in the development of Waipareira.
"Ricky was committed to improving the quality of life for MÄori in West Auckland and in the far North. He was A real man of the people, it is a huge loss for MÄori," Willie Jackson says.
"With Ricky at the helm the Korowai Trust helped to deliver projects such as; recycled whare providing affordable home ownership for whÄnau, an early childhood centre, emergency accommodation, a social growth and economic innovation hub, as well as a safe home for men as an alternative to prison.
"The far North have experienced more than its fair share of economic hardships for its people and Ricky always took a common sense approach to issues. He knew that by MÄori for MÄori was the best way forward for whÄnau to achieve their aspirations.
"His experience at the community level enabled him to combine the expertise, resources and abilities of MÄori organisations, business interests, and Government to collectively improve outcomes.
"Ricky’s vision wasn’t just about building a warm dry home to live in either, he sought economic opportunities to unlock whenua MÄori, because he knew it was about ensuring that the generations to come could remain prosperously on their land.
"That is the legacy that Ricky leaves behind, a pathway of hope and prosperity for his people. My condolences goes out to his whÄnau and friends at this sad time," Willie Jackson said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice