Minister of Maori Development launches Te Matapaeroa 2020

Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 - 19:00

The strong involvement of wÄhine MÄori revealed in new Te Puni KÅkiri research shows the benefits of supporting MÄori business, according to Minister of MÄori Development Willie Jackson.

The research, in the second Te Matapaeroa report, finds wahine MÄori also employ more MÄori.

The Minister is releasing the report at an event this evening at Manaaki studios in TÄmaki Makaurau to celebrate MÄori business.

Te Matapaeroa finds almost 40% of MÄori-owned businesses have a wÄhine MÄori as owners.

MÄori-owned businesses are more diverse, with 61% having at least one female owner (of any ethnicity), compared to 53% of non-MÄori-owned businesses.

On average, MÄori comprised 43% of the workforce of MÄori-owned businesses with wÄhine MÄori owners. In contrast MÄori represented 38% of the workforce of MÄori-owned businesses without wÄhine MÄori and 14% of the workforce of non-MÄori owned businesses.

Willie Jackson said the information was very valuable in helping Te Puni KÅkiri and other government agencies to develop policies, based on evidence, to help whÄnau thrive.

"This work shows the contribution of MÄori to the wider economy. It will inform future policy work to build the MÄori economy."

Summary of findings

Te Matapaeroa 2020 has identified 23,300 economically significant MÄori-owned businesses, representing 8.8% of all businesses in New Zealand for the year ending March 2020.

This compares with about 10,200 MÄori-owned businesses in the earlier Te Matapaeroa 2019 report. The difference is due to using a more complete dataset and a change to the definition of a MÄori-owned business, from a 51% to a 50% threshold.

The report found 38,200 MÄori sole traders (MÄori individuals earning self-employment income), representing 14.7% of all sole traders. Researchers noted 10,100 significant employers of MÄori (5.6% of all businesses with employment data) where at least 75% of kaimahi were MÄori. About a third of significant employers of MÄori were MÄori-owned.

Between 2010 and 2020, the total indicative margin (total revenue from sales minus purchases and expenses, not including salaries and wages) for all MÄori-owned businesses almost doubled from $3.7 billion to $7.3 billion, while the total indicative margin for all non-MÄori owned businesses increased by 75% over the same period.

In 2010, the average indicative margin for MÄori-owned businesses was nearly two-thirds (63%) of non-MÄori-owned businesses, while 10 years later it had grown to 75%.

The report uses data from the Longitudinal Business Database (LBD) and the Integrated Data infrastructure (IDI) covering the tax year 2019/20 which became available in October 2021. The report has analysed data back to 2010.

The largest number of significant employers of MÄori was in TÄmaki Makaurau, while Gisborne had the highest proportion of significant employers of MÄori (27% of all businesses were significant employers of MÄori), followed by Northland (16%) and Bay of Plenty (12%).

Similar rates of MÄori-owned and non-MÄori-owned businesses received the COVID-19 wage subsidy (33% vs 32%), as did MÄori and non-MÄori sole traders (32% vs 36%). But the large difference at which significant employers of MÄori and not-significant employers of MÄori received the wage subsidy (60% vs 75%) could not be explained, warranting further investigation.

Te Matapaeroa 2020 has produced narrative and technical reports and an interactive dashboard on the website of Te Puni KÅkiri so users can ‘slice and dice’ the data to gain their own insights. These can be viewed here.

The following agencies and groups in the MÄori business sector provided input; MÄori Economic Development Advisory Group (MEDAB), Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Reserve Bank (Te PÅ«tea Matua), Manatu WÄhine (Ministry for Women), Statistics NZ, Te Ora o Te Whanau ILG (Iwi Chairs Forum)

Strategic context:

Te Matapaeroa 2020 contributes to the data Te Puni KÅkiri collects to assess the performance of wellbeing outcomes for MÄori as part of its public sector performance work programme.

Te Puni KÅkiri is developing the tools to be the authoritative voice on MÄori wellbeing data, insights and information, with the vision of that mahi being Thriving WhÄnau whose overall purpose is to address inequities.

Identifying the untapped opportunities and needs of MÄori businesses will contribute to the MÄori Economic Resilience Strategy supporting MÄori business through the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.