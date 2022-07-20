Minister of Maori Development launches Te Matapaeroa 2020

|
The strong involvement of wÄhine MÄori revealed in new Te Puni KÅkiri research shows the benefits of supporting MÄori business, according to Minister of MÄori Development Willie Jackson.
The research, in the second Te Matapaeroa report, finds wahine MÄori also employ more MÄori.
The Minister is releasing the report at an event this evening at Manaaki studios in TÄmaki Makaurau to celebrate MÄori business.
Te Matapaeroa finds almost 40% of MÄori-owned businesses have a wÄhine MÄori as owners.
MÄori-owned businesses are more diverse, with 61% having at least one female owner (of any ethnicity), compared to 53% of non-MÄori-owned businesses.
On average, MÄori comprised 43% of the workforce of MÄori-owned businesses with wÄhine MÄori owners. In contrast MÄori represented 38% of the workforce of MÄori-owned businesses without wÄhine MÄori and 14% of the workforce of non-MÄori owned businesses.
Willie Jackson said the information was very valuable in helping Te Puni KÅkiri and other government agencies to develop policies, based on evidence, to help whÄnau thrive.
"This work shows the contribution of MÄori to the wider economy. It will inform future policy work to build the MÄori economy."
Summary of findings
Te Matapaeroa 2020 has identified 23,300 economically significant MÄori-owned businesses, representing 8.8% of all businesses in New Zealand for the year ending March 2020.
This compares with about 10,200 MÄori-owned businesses in the earlier Te Matapaeroa 2019 report. The difference is due to using a more complete dataset and a change to the definition of a MÄori-owned business, from a 51% to a 50% threshold.
The report found 38,200 MÄori sole traders (MÄori individuals earning self-employment income), representing 14.7% of all sole traders. Researchers noted 10,100 significant employers of MÄori (5.6% of all businesses with employment data) where at least 75% of kaimahi were MÄori. About a third of significant employers of MÄori were MÄori-owned.
Between 2010 and 2020, the total indicative margin (total revenue from sales minus purchases and expenses, not including salaries and wages) for all MÄori-owned businesses almost doubled from $3.7 billion to $7.3 billion, while the total indicative margin for all non-MÄori owned businesses increased by 75% over the same period.
In 2010, the average indicative margin for MÄori-owned businesses was nearly two-thirds (63%) of non-MÄori-owned businesses, while 10 years later it had grown to 75%.
The report uses data from the Longitudinal Business Database (LBD) and the Integrated Data infrastructure (IDI) covering the tax year 2019/20 which became available in October 2021. The report has analysed data back to 2010.
The largest number of significant employers of MÄori was in TÄmaki Makaurau, while Gisborne had the highest proportion of significant employers of MÄori (27% of all businesses were significant employers of MÄori), followed by Northland (16%) and Bay of Plenty (12%).
Similar rates of MÄori-owned and non-MÄori-owned businesses received the COVID-19 wage subsidy (33% vs 32%), as did MÄori and non-MÄori sole traders (32% vs 36%). But the large difference at which significant employers of MÄori and not-significant employers of MÄori received the wage subsidy (60% vs 75%) could not be explained, warranting further investigation.
Te Matapaeroa 2020 has produced narrative and technical reports and an interactive dashboard on the website of Te Puni KÅkiri so users can ‘slice and dice’ the data to gain their own insights. These can be viewed here.
The following agencies and groups in the MÄori business sector provided input; MÄori Economic Development Advisory Group (MEDAB), Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Reserve Bank (Te PÅ«tea Matua), Manatu WÄhine (Ministry for Women), Statistics NZ, Te Ora o Te Whanau ILG (Iwi Chairs Forum)
Strategic context:
Te Matapaeroa 2020 contributes to the data Te Puni KÅkiri collects to assess the performance of wellbeing outcomes for MÄori as part of its public sector performance work programme.
Te Puni KÅkiri is developing the tools to be the authoritative voice on MÄori wellbeing data, insights and information, with the vision of that mahi being Thriving WhÄnau whose overall purpose is to address inequities.
Identifying the untapped opportunities and needs of MÄori businesses will contribute to the MÄori Economic Resilience Strategy supporting MÄori business through the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.
