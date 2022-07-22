Ram-raids have increased by 500 per cent - Paul Goldsmit

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 07:28

New data shows just how much the ram-raid epidemic has hit New Zealand and grown under Labour’s watch, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"Newly released figures reveal the number of ram-raids on retailers have soared under Labour, with a more than 500 per cent increase within the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2018.

"While communities across New Zealand felt the dangerous acts committed by youth have been rising, Labour continued to deny the problem was worsening under their watch.

"Labour’s soft on crime solution to these brazen robberies is to simply subsidise bollards to mitigate damages from cars smashing into retailers.

"Offenders must be identified, caught and held accountable for their actions.

"A Police report based on a sample of the ram-raids indicates show that only 37 per cent of offenders result in enforcement action and that re-offenders are responsible for a quarter of overall ram-raids.

"Alarmingly the report also shows patched gang members and associates made up almost 10 per cent of ram-raiders.

"Labour must stop the culture of excuses they have used for too long. They can start by ensuring youth offenders face consequences for their actions and give Police the tools they need to enforce the law."