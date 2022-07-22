Advertising spend more than doubles under Labour - Simeon Brown

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 10:27

Spending on advertising has more than doubled since Labour became the Government, says National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown.

Figures compiled from data presented to Select Committees over the past five years regarding the amount spent on advertising by Government Departments and Government Agencies show that the amount spent has increased from $56 million in 2016/17 to more than $124 million in the 2020/21 financial year.

"This is an eye-watering increase of 122 per cent increase in Government spending since Labour came to office and will be of significant concern to taxpayers," Mr Brown says.

"While a significant proportion of this spend will be on COVID-19 related advertising, the reality is that the increased spending started well before COVID-19 hit our shores.

"In Labour’s first year in office, advertising increased by $20 million and then increased even further once COVID-19 arrived.

"The reality is that while New Zealanders will have expected extra spending around the vaccination programme and COVID-19 messaging, this doesn’t explain some of the significant increases in other Government Departments.

"Advertising spending by the Ministry of Justice rose from $350,000 in 2017 to $2.4 million in 2021 while the Department of Internal Affairs went from $600,000 in 2017 to $4 million in 2021.

"Labour is addicted to spending taxpayers money, and it is now time for this spending to be brought back under control.

"New Zealanders want a government that is focussed on improving outcomes, rather than a Government which is simply trying to mask over their many failures with advertising campaigns."