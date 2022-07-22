Beth Houlbrooke to run for Auckland Council in Rodney

Friday, 22 July, 2022 - 13:02

Three term elected member, former Chair and current Deputy Chair of the Rodney Local Board Beth Houlbrooke has announced her intention to run for Rodney Councillor in this year’s local body elections.

"This election, I provide voters with a choice. Rodney deserves a contest of ideas, and I present an alternative approach that is more constructive and focuses on solutions", Ms Houlbrooke says.

"My priority is to deal with Rodney’s infrastructure crisis during a time of unprecedented growth. The population has soared in rural and urban areas in recent years without the necessary investment in basic infrastructure.

"There is a continued push for housing development in Rodney that does not have the required infrastructure, planning or budgets required. This is making a bad situation much worse.

"KumeÅ«, Huapai, and Riverhead are already negatively affected by unplanned housing creating misery for commuters and increased costs for businesses. The same situation is now repeating itself in Warkworth with developers wanting to add more housing before funding for vital infrastructure has even been identified.

"The state of our transport infrastructure particularly shows decades of underinvestment. There is not enough money going into new projects, renewals, repairs, and maintenance.

"Our councillor has voted against every single budget since being elected. He has put all his efforts into opposing the mayor and failed to support measures that would have helped Rodney.

"In 2018 as the Chair of the Rodney Local Board I worked with the mayor to negotiate a significant increase in the road sealing budget in the Regional Land Transport Plan. All it required was for our Councillor to cast his vote in support of the budget. He refused, and that refusal has cost everyone in Rodney.

"He has not built the trust and relationships needed in a 20-member council to solve any of Rodney’s major issues. After six years of opposition and inaction, it is time for a change.

"To be an effective councillor you need a minimum of 11 friends around the table who support your goals. You need to be trusted by your colleagues and recognised as someone who is willing to work hard.

"I have spent the last nine years on a local board working collaboratively to get results. I can bring the same experience, drive and focus to getting a better deal for Rodney. If elected, I will not be in constant opposition to everything. I will work with the mayor and other councillors to deliver the results Rodney desperately needs to deal with a growing population and lack of investment."