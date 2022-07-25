Capital adds political specialist Ben Thomas as Director

Monday, 25 July, 2022 - 14:28

Communications specialist and former political advisor Ben Thomas has joined Wellington-based government relations and public relations agency Capital as a Director.

Capital Managing Director Neale Jones said the firm was excited to have someone of Thomas’ calibre join the team.

"Ben has extensive experience in New Zealand politics, media and public affairs.

"As press secretary in the previous National Government for Attorney-General Christopher Finlayson QC, he handled communications on some of that Government’s most high-profile issues including the repeal of the Foreshore and Seabed legislation and Treaty settlements.

He has worked in government relations and public relations since 2014, specialising in work involving iwi and the Crown-MÄori relationship, corporate governance, and a wide range of commercial sectors, and has worked on national and local government campaigns. He has strong relationships across Parliament and the media.

"Ben is a former Political Editor of the National Business Review, and continues to regularly write and commentate on politics across a wide range of media.

"Ben will be covering the conservative side of politics for our clients, deepening our firm’s ability to provide leading government relations advice to our clients. Ben will be based in Auckland and will help us establish a presence in New Zealand’s largest city. He will also add further depth to our public relations and communications offering," said Neale Jones.