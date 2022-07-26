Ian McKelvie to stand down at the 2023 election

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 09:09

National MP for Rangitikei, Ian McKelvie, announces that he intends to stand down at the 2023 election.

"I’ve spent the last 20 years in public service - first as Mayor of Manawatu and then from 2011 as the MP for Rangitikei. I have always been a passionate advocate for the people of Rangitikei, and for the interests of rural and provincial New Zealand. This role is both an honour and a privilege.

"I came to the job with strong family ethos and a belief in the value of a hard day’s work, personal responsibility and equal opportunity for all to succeed. I still stand by those values.

"In my time, I have had three Members’ Bills pass through the House which I have been incredibly proud of - ranging from livestock rustling, speeding up court processing for dog control offences, and giving racegoers the option to BYO drinks, if a club holds an appropriate liquor licence.

"I currently Chair the Governance and Administration Select Committee, sit on the Primary Production Select Committee, which I have chaired in the past, and more recently have had the privilege of serving as Assistant Speaker - a role I have thoroughly enjoyed.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my chief minder and wife Sue for her ongoing support and significant contribution to my role as an MP.

"I look forward to continuing to serve all those who call Rangitikei home until next year’s General Election, and speaking up for our region, interests and people in Parliament. New Zealand needs a National Government that gets things done."