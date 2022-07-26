Bennett to retire at the next election

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 09:09

National MP Hon David Bennett has today announced that he intends to stand down at the 2023 election.

"I have loved representing the people of Hamilton since 2005. As the longest serving MP in the history of the city, it has been a true honour to represent National.

"I came in with a focus of delivering infrastructure so Hamilton can take advantage of its geographical proximity in the golden triangle of growth of population, economy and industry for New Zealand.

"Central to achieving this dream was to build the Waikato Expressway. As the leading advocate for this project, it has been transformational for Hamilton and the region, and will continue to deliver growth for the next generation.

"Backing up this infrastructure with new schools, hospital rebuilds, and the first fibre network has meant Hamilton has really come of age in the almost two decades I’ve spent advocating for the city and its people. Hamilton is a fantastic place to live and do business, with a diverse range of community members. I’m proud to step down at a time when the area is in an exciting space and full of potential.

"It was an honour to serve as a Minister in the last National Government, as well as perform various select committee roles during my time in Parliament, including promoting changes to DIRA to enable open exit but limited entry to Fonterra.

"It is now time for me to embark on a new stage of life and I am looking forward to spending more time with family and in the farming sector.

"I am pleased to be part of the current National team, and I know Christopher Luxon will lead a great National Government. I will continue to advocate for vital infrastructure and the people of Hamilton until the next election."