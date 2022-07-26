Luxon pays tribute to Bennett and McKelvie

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 09:09

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today thanked Hon David Bennett and Ian McKelvie for their dedicated service to their electorates, to the National Party and to New Zealand.

"Both David and Ian have been absolute stalwarts for their local communities, and have worked incredibly hard to give their constituents a voice in Wellington. They have both announced they will be standing down at the 2023 election.

"David is National's List MP based in Hamilton East and held the seat from 2005 to 2020, making him the longest ever serving Hamilton MP. In that time, he has been a vocal supporter of the region, both within Caucus and externally.

"In the previous National Government, David held ministerial portfolios including Food Safety, Veterans Affairs, Racing and Associate Transport. He was one of the key proponents of National’s commitment to build the Waikato Expressway - now a vital piece of infrastructure for the region.

"Ian has served as the Member for Rangitikei since 2011. He is National’s Seniors, Fishing and Racing spokesperson - areas he is incredibly passionate about.

"While in Opposition, Ian successfully shepherded two Members’ Bills into law - one to speed up the court processes for dog control offences, and another allowing racegoers to BYO drinks when a racing club holds an appropriate liquor licence.

"Thank you both for your commitment and service to the people of New Zealand. You will be missed."