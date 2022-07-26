If Shaw goes, so should the Zero Carbon Act - Seymour

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 10:48

"If James Shaw goes as Leader of the Green Party, he should take the Zero Carbon Act with him," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The Zero Carbon Act is nothing more than a costly excuse for more bureaucracy with no impact on emissions. It’s time for real change on climate policy.

"ACT was the only party brave enough to vote against this legislation- which is a classic case of being seen to do something, while achieving nothing.

"ACT proposes a realistic, no-nonsense climate change policy that matches our efforts with our trading partners’ with minimal bureaucracy.

"We should set a cap on total emissions in line with the actual reductions of our trading partners, then allow New Zealanders to import high quality foreign carbon credits so we pay the world price, not an artificial price.

"ACT was the only political party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act because we knew it would lead to more bureaucracy rather than truly effective climate policy.

"If James Shaw goes, he can take his flawed legislation with him."