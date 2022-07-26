Auckland Transport has been defeated - Leo Molloy

Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 - 12:25

Business leader Leo Molloy says he’s pleased to see Auckland Transport’s arrogant parking strategy has been put on hold until after this year’s local body elections.

A petition started by Auckland Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy to stop Auckland Transport’s proposal to remove 86,000 kerbside parks on over 1200km of roads and replace it with bike and bus lanes was signed by more than 9,000 Aucklanders across the region.

"These plans would have had a detrimental effect on the disabled, the elderly, parents, tradies and small businesses while unfairly punishing car owners in regions where public transport infrastructure is not able to properly service the population.

"I was the only Mayoral candidate that stood up to Auckland Transport and their ‘pre-determined agenda’ and am proud to say I achieved more for Aucklanders as a Mayoral candidate than Phil Goff as Mayor or Efeso Collins as a Councillor.

"While I’m pleased this is a step in the right direction, the ï¬ght is not over. As Mayor, I will work with Council to effect change that will put an end to a toxic culture at Auckland Transport that places ideological purity over reality and superiority complexes over common sense. In the meantime AT should immediately cease all scheduled non-essential work.

"My campaign is the only one committed to repealing the Regional Fuel Tax, ending the war on car owners, ï¬ghting for local small businesses, and reducing the cost of living," says Mr Molloy.