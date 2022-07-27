Work to eliminate family violence and sexual violence 'making significant progress'

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 11:25

Significant progress is being made towards the Government’s goal of eliminating family violence and sexual violence, Minister Davidson confirmed today at the first ever annual hui to take stock of the work underway to ensure all children, families and whÄnau can thrive in safe homes and communities.

Speaking to more than 900 representatives of government agencies, tangata whenua, service providers, and communities, Minister Davidson said the Government is on track to deliver all 40 actions in the first action plan for Te Aorerekura - Aotearoa New Zealand’s first ever National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence.

"I am proud of the progress we are making to ensure Aotearoa is a place where everyone can live a life free of family violence and sexual violence," Minister Davidson said.

"Launched only recently, Te Aorerekura is already delivering results. For example, the primary prevention and community-led responses that are so importantly prioritised in Te Aorerekura received a significant boost in this year’s Budget. We have also launched new family violence workforce capability frameworks for organisations and practitioners, so more people have the knowledge and skills they need to respond appropriately to violence and enable long-term healing.

"Last month I appointed the Tangata Whenua Ministerial Advisory Group, which will provide me with independent advice on best-practice solutions and approaches for working with, and for MÄori whÄnau. We have also formalised a collaborative way of working through Te Puna Aonui - the Joint Venture for the Elimination of Family Violence and Sexual Violence. This joint venture is responsible for aligning whole-of-government strategy, policy and investment.

"Clearly we have a lot of work still to do but I am really proud of the direction we are heading in. Every one of the actions we have taken, both big and small, will add up to a better, safer future for Aotearoa. I know the communities attending today’s hui have been wanting to see this progress for a very long time.

"Te Aorerekura was developed through an inclusive process of engagement and belongs to all of us. I am so proud of this and the work we are doing to move away from the siloed approaches of the past towards much more collaborative processes. Today’s hui is evidence of that. It will bring hundreds of people together to discuss how we make real our shared vision for an Aotearoa where everyone - no matter who they are or where they are from - can live a life free of family violence and sexual violence.

"My speech today was only the start. With two days of kÅrero ahead we will have plenty of time to reflect on our progress so far and the lessons learned. I am confident that creating this space for honest conversation will leave people feeling more determined and supported than ever to achieve our ambitious goal to eliminate violence in our whÄnau and communities," Marama Davidson said.