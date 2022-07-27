Collins would turn bridge lane into cycleway - Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 - 14:34

Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins told a public meeting at the University of Auckland last night that he supports turning a lane of the Harbour Bridge into a cycleway.

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is concerned about what a Collins Administration would mean for motorists who live north of the city.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, "Auckland’s population declined by 11,000 last year but morning traffic times are worse than ever."

"That is because Auckland Transport has failed to meet the needs of Aucklanders who live outside the city and rely on their cars. Closing a lane of the Harbour Bridge - or resurrecting the $785 million bike bridge, which Councillor Collins has also endorsed - is not the solution," Mr. Van Veen said.

"The next Mayor and Council must ensure that roading projects to ease pressure on the motorway network are brought forward and prioritised ahead of cycleways."