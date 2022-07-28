More bureaucrats and more consultants - Simeon Brown

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 10:38

The Government has failed on its commitment to reduce its reliance on contractors and consultants, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"In 2018, Labour removed the cap on public servants claiming that it would reduce the need for expensive contractors and consultants.

"Fast-forward to 2022, and not only has the number of bureaucrats completely blown out, but spending on contractors and consultants has also increased. The Minister for the Public Service, Chris Hipkins, has failed to deliver on his 2018 commitment.

"The number of bureaucrats has also skyrocketed by 14,000 since 2017 when Labour came to power. That increase comes at a substantial cost to the taxpayer, with an additional $1.8 billion added to the Government’s wage bill.

"Despite that, spending on contractors and consultants also rose from $896 million in 2018 to $902 million last year.

"Instead of doing as he promised and increasing the numbers of bureaucrats so that the Government could spend less on contractors and consultants, Minister Hipkins has presided over an increase of both. In 2018 he said that he expected fiscal discipline, but what he has delivered is an extra $1.8 billion in bureaucrats' wages and paid even more for contractors and consultants on top.

"Kiwi taxpayers are picking up this eye-watering tab yet are receiving worse outcomes in almost every area including schools, hospitals and social housing under this Labour Government.

"The public wants their tax dollars spent on better outcomes for their families - not swollen centralised bureaucracies in Wellington."