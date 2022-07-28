Seymour, McDowall to join Samoa delegation - ACT Party

Thursday, 28 July, 2022 - 12:02

ACT Leader David Seymour and Immigration and Defence spokesperson Dr James McDowall will join the Prime Minister’s delegation to Samoa next week.

"ACT is happy to be part of this important occasion as we strengthen ties with our Pacific partners," says Mr Seymour.

"The 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship is an important occasion and one we should celebrate.

"This trip has a clear purpose and is an important occasion. We’re pleased to be part of this cross-party event.

"ACT has been clear that we are committed to building better connections with our Pacific Island neighbours. This is more important than ever at the moment."