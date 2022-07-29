Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Maori Housing: Urban development underway in Mt Wellington

Friday, 29 July, 2022

- Thirty new warm, safe and affordable apartments to be delivered by Tauhara North No 2 Trust in TÄmaki Makaurau

- Delivered through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga programme, jointly delivered by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Whenua where an urban MÄori housing development will soon sit, was blessed and had the sod turned this morning in Mt Wellington, TÄmaki Makaurau.

Minister for MÄori Development, Willie Jackson, congratulated Tauhara North No 2 Trust on the project that will comprise of 30 apartments once complete.

"This innovative housing project will deliver warm, safe and affordable homes for low - moderate income whÄnau MÄori living in TÄmaki Makaurau," Willie Jackson said.

The Government has invested $12.31 million, through its Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga programme, to support the $25 million development. Of this, $4.8 million has been funded through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s MÄori Infrastructure Fund.

Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga is jointly delivered by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

"We know that about a quarter of our total MÄori population live in TÄmaki Makaurau. Its housing projects like this that will give whÄnau MÄori the opportunity to live in a te ao MÄori setting while remaining in the city.

"It’s encouraging to see rÅpÅ« MÄori, like Tauhara North No 2, creating housing solutions that suit the needs of their whÄnau and delivering this at scale and pace," Willie Jackson said.

Allocation of the apartments will be prioritised to support Tauhara North No 2 and NgÄti Tahu - NgÄti Whaoa whÄnau, mana whenua and wider whÄnau MÄori.

"This project is Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga in action, where we see a mixed model of affordable rentals and home ownership options for whÄnau.

"We have been making great progress in MÄori Housing, over the past three months the Government has entered into agreements with three iwi prototype partners - Ka Uruora, ToitÅ« TairÄwhiti and NgÄti Kahungunu. A fourth iwi prototype is under development with Te Pouahi o Te Tai Tokerau.

"This new model of MÄori housing will see more than 500 homes delivered for whÄnau who need them most," Willie Jackson said.

A total of 115 papakÄinga homes have been completed with Te Puni KÅkiri funding under this Government since 1 July 2018.

