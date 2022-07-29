Maori Housing: Urban development underway in Mt Wellington

|
- Thirty new warm, safe and affordable apartments to be delivered by Tauhara North No 2 Trust in TÄmaki Makaurau
- Delivered through Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga programme, jointly delivered by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
- Allocation of the apartments will be prioritised to support Tauhara North No 2 and NgÄti Tahu - NgÄti Whaoa whÄnau, mana whenua and wider whÄnau MÄori.
Whenua where an urban MÄori housing development will soon sit, was blessed and had the sod turned this morning in Mt Wellington, TÄmaki Makaurau.
Minister for MÄori Development, Willie Jackson, congratulated Tauhara North No 2 Trust on the project that will comprise of 30 apartments once complete.
"This innovative housing project will deliver warm, safe and affordable homes for low - moderate income whÄnau MÄori living in TÄmaki Makaurau," Willie Jackson said.
The Government has invested $12.31 million, through its Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga programme, to support the $25 million development. Of this, $4.8 million has been funded through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s MÄori Infrastructure Fund.
Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga is jointly delivered by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.
"We know that about a quarter of our total MÄori population live in TÄmaki Makaurau. Its housing projects like this that will give whÄnau MÄori the opportunity to live in a te ao MÄori setting while remaining in the city.
"It’s encouraging to see rÅpÅ« MÄori, like Tauhara North No 2, creating housing solutions that suit the needs of their whÄnau and delivering this at scale and pace," Willie Jackson said.
"This project is Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga in action, where we see a mixed model of affordable rentals and home ownership options for whÄnau.
"We have been making great progress in MÄori Housing, over the past three months the Government has entered into agreements with three iwi prototype partners - Ka Uruora, ToitÅ« TairÄwhiti and NgÄti Kahungunu. A fourth iwi prototype is under development with Te Pouahi o Te Tai Tokerau.
"This new model of MÄori housing will see more than 500 homes delivered for whÄnau who need them most," Willie Jackson said.
A total of 115 papakÄinga homes have been completed with Te Puni KÅkiri funding under this Government since 1 July 2018.
