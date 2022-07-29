Phil Twyford to attend Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty meeting

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 12:30

Disarmament and Arms Control Minister Phil Twyford will lead Aotearoa New Zealand’s delegation to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference at the United Nations in New York next week.

"Aotearoa New Zealand has a long history of advocating for a world free of nuclear weapons," Phil Twyford said.

"The NPT has been the cornerstone of international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation since 1970, and has been successful in limiting the spread of nuclear weapons. But progress on implementation of the Treaty’s disarmament obligations has been less impressive, and there are signs of a new nuclear arms race.

"This is unacceptable. During my visit, I will be advocating the nuclear weapon states to return to a path of nuclear disarmament, and uphold their end of the "grand bargain" at the heart of the Treaty.

"President Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons since Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine have again shown just how destabilising these weapons can be. We do not have the luxury of waiting for a more stable international environment before taking action.

"To this end, during her address to NATO last month Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed that the international community’s solidarity with Ukraine must be matched by an equal commitment to strengthen international institutions, multilateral forums, and disarmament. This is a message I will be reiterating in New York," Phil Twyford said.

During his visit, Minister Twyford will attend the Review Conference’s High Level Segment and deliver New Zealand’s statement. He will also meet with counterparts from around the world and the UN.

The Parliamentary delegation also includes Labour’s Jenny Salesa and National’s Todd McClay.

Minister Twyford will be travelling from 30 July to 6 August.