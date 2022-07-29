'Craig Lord surges in community poll'

Friday, 29 July, 2022 - 20:19

An online poll created by a community member who didn’t trust the data coming from the Curia and Auckland Ratepayers Alliance polls or other polling companies decided to conduct his own one using a more modern approach - and the results are somewhat explosive.

As Mr Lord comes into contact with thousands of people online on a regular basis, and hundreds in person, the poll was placed into five randomly selected Facebook community groups to garner real-world data, with arguably more accurate results due to there being no abstaining, and no "unsure" responses that appear in the likes of a Curia poll.

The week-long poll was collated with the same candidates used by the other polls, that being Lord, Efeso Collins, Viv Beck, Wayne Brown, Gary Brown, and Leo Molloy.

With 663 confirmed responses from community members, the results are as follows:

Craig Lord 58%

Leo Molloy 24.7%

Efeso Collins 8.4%

Viv Beck 3.9%

Gary Brown 2.8%

Wayne Brown 2.3%

Craig Lord was unaware of the poll until Thursday when he was sent the data.

"I don’t really subscribe to the idea of political polls, as the only one that really matters is election day, but in saying that I’m extremely encouraged by the support and it shows my message is not only getting out there but people are agreeing with it."

"I know from my social media that I do have a solid support base out there, and it’s hard for a poll cynic like myself to get overwhelmed with this one, but I do have to acknowledge that it’s real-world, and it’s genuine people who gave their opinion."

Lord has been informed that further online polls will continue to be created across various Facebook Groups in Auckland and the results will be passed across.

"My message is simple really. We need our council to get back to delivering core services and the Mayor will play an important role in leading this new direction. That's why I am asking for their support and to vote for Craig Lord as their next Auckland Mayor."