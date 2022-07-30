Louise Hutt standing for Hamilton City Council

Saturday, 30 July, 2022 - 14:00

Louise Hutt, a high-profile candidate from the 2019 local government election, is standing for election again in the West Ward.

Having spent the last few years working at the forefront of our COVID-19 response for the Waikato DHB (now Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand) and as chairperson of Go Eco, Hutt is now returning to the realm of local politics.

"There were some fantastic outcomes last election, including the best voter turnout since 2004, and my election result certainly highlighted to me that Hamilton West would like to see me run again", said Hutt.

Hutt missed out on being elected to Hamilton City Council by only 80 votes, with Ewan Wilson narrowly winning the sixth seat on Hamilton's West Ward.

"The issues I campaigned on last time are still critical for our city - we need collaborative, thoughtful leadership that will help us navigate the challenging times we’re living through, whether the issues be climate change, growing inequality, or our pandemic challenges" said Hutt.

Campaigning on a platform of climate action and an inclusive city for everyone, Hutt is supportive of:

An improved transport system, particularly cycling, walking, and public transport routes. Better investment in climate-proof infrastructure. Greater prioritisation of Hamilton’s green spaces - our parks, reserves, gullies, and bush. Ensuring Hamilton's growth and increasing density is well designed and well connected. Better accessibility features across the city. Working more collaboratively with our creative sector, so Hamilton continues to be a beautiful, fun, and exciting place to live.

Running for council (not the mayoralty this time) allows Hutt to focus on Hamilton West. "It's something I would consider in the future, but I want to make sure Hamilton West has leaders who understand governance, are passionate about the West, and want the best for whÄnau and future generations", said Hutt.

For more information, please go to vote.louisehutt.com