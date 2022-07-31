NZ's border fully open to visitors and students - Stuart Nash, Michael Wood

Sunday, 31 July, 2022 - 06:00

- New Zealand’s international border opens to all visitors, including from non-visa waiver countries, and international students from 11:59PM, 31 July 2022.

- Cruise ships and recreational yachts able to arrive at New Zealand ports.

This evening marks the final step in the Government’s reconnecting plan, with visitors from non-visa waiver countries and international students able to apply for a visa to enter New Zealand, announced Tourism Minister Stuart Nash and Immigration Minister Michael Wood.

"Since April, visitors from our key markets such as Australia have been able to travel to New Zealand, and it’s great to see the recovery of the tourism sector back on track. We’re seeing a strong uptick in arrivals from Australia and the US, with Queenstown in particular receiving a surge in visitors," Stuart Nash said.

"Today’s change in border settings marks the final milestone for our reconnecting strategy. This is great news to the tourism industry and economy as we approach spring and summer with people from the Northern hemisphere booking their winter holidays. We’ve heard optimistic messages from tourism operators who are ready to welcome back international visitors from all over the world.

"I’m also pleased to see that the Government’s $49 million Tourism Kick-start Fund has been put to good use by 481 businesses most affected by the border closure. This fund has helped operators gear up for the return of international visitors.

"Globally there is pent up demand for people to visit New Zealand. In January, 58% of Australians who would like to visit New Zealand wanted to come within six months of borders opening. This number is even higher for our American target market, at 77% and we’re ready for them," Stuart Nash said.

Today also marks the opening of the maritime border to cruise ships, specialist vessels and recreational vessels such as ocean-going yachts.

"The return of cruise ships is another boost for local communities. Pre-pandemic their visits were worth in excess of $500 million a year, of which $356 million was spent onshore, providing a valuable economic contribution to our regions.

"Most cruise visits are during the warmer months of October to April, and summer is our bumper tourism season overall. This means it will be full steam ahead for the industry who can plan with certainty for the rest of the year and beyond," Stuart Nash said.

Michael Wood said the changes in border settings today meant the resumption of key visa categories including students and visitors.

"Now that our borders are fully open, individuals who are coming to New Zealand to work will primarily use the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which opened on 4 July, to enter the country," Michael Wood said.

"Prior to the pandemic, the international education sector was worth several billion dollars to our country and education providers. While we’ve continued to support the sector with border exceptions through the pandemic, the full resumption of visa processing is great news for our universities, polytechnics and wÄnanga, and schools, English language schools, and private training establishments.

"As we warmly welcome the world back to our shores, it’s the perfect time to showcase New Zealand to the world," Michael Wood said.