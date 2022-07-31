'Swap completed on website domains' - Leo Molloy

Sunday, 31 July, 2022 - 14:09

The website domain matter between to the two frontrunners for Auckland Mayor is now resolved, with discussions resulting in a swap between the Molloy and Collins campaigns, Leo Molloy for Mayor spokesperson Matt McCarten said.

"On Friday, the Collins campaign arranged the transfer of a Leo Molloy domain to his campaign."

"On Saturday, the Molloy campaign similarly arranged for the transfer of an Efeso Collins domain to the Collins campaign."

"This brings an end to the matter and no further comment will be made."