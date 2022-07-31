'Cost of living payment going to foreign taxpayers' - Nicola Willis

Sunday, 31 July, 2022 - 20:19

Labour’s Band Aid cost of living payment is so badly designed that people living and paying tax in other countries woke up this morning to a letter from IRD saying Kiwis’ cash is on its way, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

"I have been inundated with messages from people around the world who have been shocked to learn, by way of letter from the IRD, that they will be getting a cash handout courtesy of the Kiwi taxpayer.

"Many of these people are New Zealanders who’ve been working and paying tax overseas for many years. Others are migrants, who came to New Zealand on a working visa, but have since returned to their home country. They didn’t expect the payment, they didn’t ask for it and most are stunned at the suggestion they’ll be receiving it.

"This is another shambolic rollout from a Labour Government that repeatedly treats taxpayers’ money with disrespect.

"New Zealanders will be shocked to learn that their hard-earned dollars are being sprayed around the world in a surprise lottery.

"The Band Aid payment was a policy made on the fly, belatedly responding to the cost of living crisis Labour had previously sought to deny.

"Both the Treasury and IRD warned Ministers not to go ahead saying it would be administratively complex.

"Despite the warnings, the Government pressed go regardless and Kiwis are now paying the price for that arrogance.

"The Minister of Finance is accountable for this debacle. How many people are getting this payment who shouldn’t be and what will the Government do about it?"