Press statement from Winston Peters

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 14:00

It is said that the "malady of the ignorant is to be ignorant without knowing it".

And so it has emerged in the commentariat of self-appointed experts on the issue of Electoral Law and its requirements in this country. That law of course has been around for decades but one wouldn’t know it by the collage of critical comment ever since the New Zealand First Foundation case was decided in the High Court on July 22nd 2022.

What has been remarkable about these critics is that having written tomes of allegations - 27 by one journalist alone - before the 2020 election, even though the SFO was forced to drop them as far as New Zealand First Party was concerned, even before the 2020 election, they still refuse to put the alternative view which was backed up by the High Court

These losers maintain their allegations despite having no grounds to do so. That fact reveals their mendacity. Their allegations remain baseless because they have never asked the simple questions which all impartial, balanced and experienced observers always follow. In short, they’ve never asked what are the grounds for rebutting their criticism.

These grounds are manifold, but one wouldn’t think so witnessing the new levels of hysterical self-justification spewing from their minds. They carry on lying, defaming and traducing. What’s clear is that they started from a point of bias and they cannot give up that malignant position.

It would be comical, if it wasn’t so serious, as they recite the views of ‘Electoral Law experts’. So, just who are these ‘Electoral Law experts?’. When were they ever experienced in a Court of Law, and exactly what is the loophole they say they have discovered?

If following strictly the disclosure requirements for donations to both New Zealand First, or the Foundation, is a loophole could they please lend their expertise and tell us exactly what that is. Every one of their idiotic allegations can be disposed of but having conducted a trial by media all the way to the 22nd of July, and lost in a trial by the Court, they have gone straight back to their trial by media.

I have some advice to all of them. "Better to remain silent and remain a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt". And in this case or ‘putting pen to paper’. However, knowing something about these characters who are simply bereft of the character of honesty, don’t expect them to stop anytime soon.

We have a chance to talk to hundreds of thousands of decent New Zealanders who have as much trust in this type of media as they do in oil companies and fair pricing.

There is no similarity in the New Zealand First Foundation case and the present SFO cases against both Labour and National.

As Sir Michael Cullen so memorably once said across the Debating Chamber.

"We Won

You Lost

Eat That"