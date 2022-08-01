'Aquarium? Aquatic centre? It all means a big bill for ratepayers' - Wayne Brown

Monday, 1 August, 2022 - 18:09

The Auckland Ratepayers Alliance has apologized to Leo Molloy for calling his "aquatic centre" promise an "aquarium", but when will Mr Molloy apologise to ratepayers for the aquatic centre promise, candidate for Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown asked today.

"Te Ratepayers Association called it an aquarium, Molloy calls it an aquatic centre, the rest of us call it a billion-dollar-plus waste of ratepayer money," Mr Brown said. "Mr Molloy now wants a Commonwealth Games watersports venue next to his white elephant $3 billion waterfront stadium. How much more would that cost, for a few weeks of sports in 2034?"

"This is why he gets a cross for fiscal responsibility. The stadium alone would cost every ratepayer an extra $6,000 on top of what they pay now. An aquatic centre might be another $2,000 or $3,000 or more. The Auckland Council already has a $900 million fiscal hole this year."

"The Ratepayers Association was inaccurate and it’s right they apologised. Molloy’s numbers don’t add up, so it’s right that he comes clean and apologises too."