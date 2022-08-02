Report shows OT Bill 'has to go'

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 09:54

"A report released this morning about the Oranga Tamariki Oversight Bill backs up the concerns of every submitter on the legislation," says ACT Children’s spokesperson Karen Chhour.

"The report says this Bill risks creating a "vicious cycle" of increasing harm to children and young people. It details the issues in a way that the government can no longer in all conscience say that this Bill is in the best interest of children and young people.

"Every political party other than Labour wants this legislation dropped. It’s not often ACT and the Greens agree on a political issue but we have a united voice in our opposition to this legislation.

"This Bill is an example of why I came to Parliament, to stop Wellington bureaucrats making the same mistakes of the past.

"I can tell you from my experience in dealing with child, youth and family growing up, the worst thing you can do as an organisation is lose the trust of our youth, because to come forward takes huge courage and why would you come forward if you don't trust the system?

"We need real change to make a difference for the next generation, not the token lip service coming from this Government.

"To fix Oranga Tamariki the Government first needs to drop this legislation. Then it should adopt my Member’s Bill that says OT and its governing principles should be colour-blind, utterly child-centric, and open to whatever solution will ensure a child’s wellbeing. My Bill would ensure this happens, placing more value on the best interests of the child rather than their nationality."