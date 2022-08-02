Support for Samoa’s climate change plan and rebuild of Savalalo Market

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 11:40

Prime Minister Ardern met with members of Samoa’s Cabinet in Apia, today, announcing the launch of a new climate change partnership and confirming support for the rebuild of the capital’s main market, on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between Aotearoa New Zealand and Samoa.

"I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Samoa - and the priorities of the Government of Samoa - as we mark this milestone in our countries’ shared history," said Jacinda Ardern.

"Through the Samoa-Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Partnership, we are committing NZ$15 million in flexible finance to support the delivery of Samoa’s climate change priorities. This funding will help build Samoa’s resilience to the impacts of climate change and its transition to a low emissions economy. We will work with the Government of Samoa to determine governance arrangements, and opportunities for future investments.

At the request of Samoa, Aotearoa New Zealand will also provide NZ$12 million toward the rebuilding of the historic Savalalo Market, which was destroyed by fire in 2016. We will be co-financing this project in partnership with the Government of Samoa," Jacinda Ardern said.

The market will be rebuilt on the same waterfront site as the old market.

"As Samoa transitions from COVID-19 lockdowns and reopens to the world, the rebuilding of the market signifies our focus on economic recovery through support to small business, local enterprise, and women’s entrepreneurship," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The market was renowned as a hub for local crafts and food, run primarily by women small business owners. It is at the heart of Apia’s community and economic life, as well as formerly being a major tourist attraction. We are proud to support the Government of Samoa re-establish it."

During the Cabinet meeting, a range of bilateral and regional priorities, including economic resilience, climate change and COVID-19, were discussed.

Prime Minister Ardern arrived in Samoa on 1 August, the day Samoa re-opened its border after prolonged COVID-19 restrictions, and departs for New Zealand this afternoon.