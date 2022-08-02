Gerry Brownlee to go list only in 2023

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 16:57

Hon Gerry Brownlee has today announced that he will stand for National in 2023 as a board-nominee to the party list, and he won’t be contesting the Ilam seat.

"It has been a privilege to represent the people of Ilam as their MP from 1996 to 2020, and most recently as a list-MP based in Christchurch - but I will not be seeking re-selection as an electorate candidate in 2023," Mr Brownlee says.

"I want to contribute to a National Government, and so will be a list only candidate in 2023.

"I have no doubt National will find a strong candidate for Ilam, and that person will have my full support."