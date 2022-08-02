Labour misleads over cost of living payment - Nicola Willis

Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 - 21:10

The Labour Party is using incorrect and misleading information about the cost of living payment to try to raise funds, National Party Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

"Inland Revenue confirmed this morning that a total of 1.3 million people have received a cost of living payment, about 800,000 fewer than promised by the Government.

"Labour representatives have consistently repeated, including on social media, that the cost of living payment would be supporting 2.1 million New Zealanders.

"Despite that number being proven to be grossly wrong, Labour is still making this claim, and using it to solicit political donations.

"This evening Labour sent out a fundraising letter claiming ‘more than 2 million New Zealanders received $116 from the new Cost of Living Payment’, and then asked for donations: ‘if you were proud of this initiative, too, please consider chipping in $10 today’.

"It is entirely inaccurate for Labour to seek political donations on the basis of this untrue statement. Serious questions need to be asked of the Labour Party and its head office.

"The truth is that while many people overseas have benefited from this payment, many more at home have missed out. Labour cannot deliver anything.

"Labour’s cost of living payment was only proposed because the Government’s mismanagement of the economy has created a cost of living crisis. But the scheme was doomed from the start, with officials warning the Government against it.

"A National Government would have taken the much fairer course of simply adjusting tax thresholds for inflation, allowing people to keep more of the money they had already earned."