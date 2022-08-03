'Rates bombshell just the beginning if big spending candidates get their way'

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 09:50

The nasty rates surprises arriving in Auckland ratepayers’ letterboxes show why the next Mayor of Auckland must have proven experience and the business and governance skills to turn around failing organisations, businessman and Mayoral candidate Wayne Brown says.

"While other candidates have been out there in the campaign promising $3 billion for a waterfront stadium and $500 million a year for free buses, I have been warning about the Council’s fiscal hole that already stands at $900 million," Mr Brown said.

"Auckland Council’s finances are on fire, and Collins and Molloy want to tackle it with kerosene and matches. A white elephant waterfront stadium would cost ratepayers at least $6,000 each. Free public transport would cost around $1,000 per ratepayer per year."

"The results of their irresponsible promises, just like the fiscal failures of the current Council are now, will land straight in ratepayers’ letterboxes," Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown said as Mayor he will focus on line-by-line cost cutting, getting the long list of disruptive major infrastructure projects in Auckland back on track and finished, and demand the Port starts paying its way with a dividend of $400 million per year.

"I have turned around large, complex organisations before. I have been called up by National and Labour governments to get costs under control at Tairawhiti and Auckland DHBs, and have done it without cutting services. I’ve proven I can deliver big infrastructure projects, and do more for less cost."

"The rates bills that are shocking Aucklanders are a timely reminder to candidates with big ego-driven promises that the Council isn’t spending play money - it’s spending our money."