Our nation's health must be a priority for all political parties - PSA

Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 - 13:33

The Public Service Association is asking politicians to stop using the healthcare system as a political football, after National Party leader Christopher Luxon backtracked on a promise to match health funding with inflation if elected."

PSA national secretary Kerry Davies says, "Our health system needs sustained investment, and we need political parties to acknowledge and commit to the investment that is needed. We understand that different parties may have different ideas about where that investment is needed most, but we are sure that all would agree that health is a top priority for our society."

"New Zealanders and health workers do not want their health or profession being used as a political football."

"We need investment in essential services, so everyone gets the health care they need, when and where they need it."

"We want to see Government and opposition parties to commit to fixing workforce shortages and eliminate inequities in the health system; both for health workers and for the people who currently don’t get the care they need."