New Zealand Government to break the space-time continuum - NZTU

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is keen to learn how the Government has figured out how to break the space-time continuum in order to hear all oral submissions on Three Waters in just 4 days.

"Einstein’s theories of relativity are no match for the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee who must be planning to do the impossible in order to ensure that Kiwis rightfully have their say on Three Waters," says Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams.

"With close to 100,000 public submissions lodged on the Water Services Entities Bill it is outrageous that the Government will not be allowing a time extension so that the select committee can hear from all of those who have indicated they want to speak to their submissions in person."

"The Government have allocated just 4 days on the road to hear from local communities. The Taxpayers’ Union spent nearly 40 days doing the same - and we’re not paid nearly as much!"