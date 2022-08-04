Time for National to stand for something - Taxpayers' Union

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 10:50

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the National Party for jettisoning one of its very few policies: income tax relief.

"Backing down from their income tax reduction policy after copping a hard time from other parties demonstrates how quickly Christopher Luxon is willing to cave under a bit of pressure," says Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams. "That’s not leadership, and it’s certainly not conservative."

"Inflation is now at 7.3%. Kiwis are feeling the pain and Government is benefiting from a record tax take. If the current situation isn’t the time for the Nats to commit to inflation adjusting tax rates, when will they?"

"All across the country, we are fielding questions about whether the National Party will be any different, in terms of policy, from the current lot. Luxon wants a change of Government - but with most New Zealanders now saying the country is headed in the ‘wrong’ direction, he needs to offer a change of direction."