Failed cattle shipment exposes live exports' inherent flaws - SAFE For Animals

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 11:00

A planned export of 12,300 cattle organised by Genetic Development Exports Limited Partnership failed after the livestock carrier Al Kuwait broke down en route to Aotearoa.

The delay resulted in subsequent animal welfare problems. Pregnant cows lost so much weight their calves had to be aborted by a vet.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton said this is another example of why live export is a risky business.

"If the ship had broken down carrying 12,300 cows, this would have been another crisis at sea," said Ashton.

The Animal Welfare Amendment Bill, which would give effect to a ban on live export, has reached the Committee of the whole House. Yesterday in Parliament, National Party MPs called for an extension to the two-year phase-out period.

"Live export is on the way out. The industry has had since April 2021 to get their affairs in order."

"The ban on live export by sea cannot be delayed. Thousands of animals continue to be put at risk and it’s only a matter of time before there’s another disaster."