Labour's cash for dead people - Nicola Willis

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 16:49

The Government has today confirmed that its cost of living payment was so poorly designed it went to individuals who have died, National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

"The cost of living payment debacle keeps getting worse and worse for Labour.

"Not only are London expats and French backpackers who haven’t worked or lived in New Zealand for years receiving the payment, but now it has been revealed that dead people may have been paid out too.

"Revenue Minister David Parker confirmed in Parliament today that some New Zealanders who have passed away would still have received the cost of living payment.

"This is a total mess. Labour has a complete and utter disregard for taxpayers’ money, not only spraying it overseas to people who are ineligible under the law but giving it to those who are literally unable to use it.

"While many dead people may have received this payment, many more Kiwis who actually need it have missed out has confirmed, with 800,000 fewer people receiving the payment than was initially promised.

"This almost rivals KiwiBuild for its level of incompetent delivery. Labour just cannot deliver anything.

"Labour’s cost of living payment was only proposed because the Government’s mismanagement of the economy has caused the cost of living crisis to keep spiralling. But the scheme was doomed from the start, with officials warning the Government against it.

"A National Government would have taken the much fairer course of simply adjusting tax thresholds for inflation, allowing people to keep more of what they earn."