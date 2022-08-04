The beat goes on as Govt renews support for musicians - Carmel Sepuloni

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 19:30

The beat goes on as Government renews support for musicians

- Extension of Aotearoa Touring Programme supporting domestic musicians

- The Programme has supported more than 1,700 shows and over 250 artists

- New Zealand Music Commission estimates that around 200,000 Kiwis have been able to attend shows as a result of the programme

The Government is hitting a high note, with the extension of the successful Aotearoa Touring Programme which will further support the recovery of Aotearoa’s music industry.

"We know the Aotearoa Touring Programme has been successful, supporting artists and household names like TEEKS, Drax Project, Nadia Reid, Stan Walker, Reb Fountain and Shapeshifter, which is why we’re extending it so more Kiwis can enjoy the best of home-grown talent and live music," Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Aotearoa Touring Programme has been extended until June 2023, after initially concluding in June 2022.

"The impacts of COVID-19 were felt particularly hard in Aotearoa’s live music scene, and with the Government’s backing our home-grown musicians can continue their road to recovery.

"Performers, crew and the music industry told us clearly that the Aotearoa Touring Programme has been incredibly successful in supporting domestic talent to tour the country. Further support is needed to help restore vitality to our music scene and we’re taking action by directly responding to that need.

"Extending the Aotearoa Touring Programme assists the ongoing recovery of domestic music touring and supports a thriving hospitality sector. The Programme has a focus on tours that reach beyond the main cities into the regions, so that all New Zealanders can experience the magic of live performance."

The Aotearoa Touring Programme has supported more than 1,700 shows and over 250 artists to perform in 132 towns and cities across Aotearoa.

"We have heard from artists involved in the programme that this funding enabled them to tour when they would not have otherwise, employing more crew, reaching new fans and performing sold-out shows. Some of Aotearoa’s best contemporary and much-loved performers have been supported through the Programme and new artists have been building audiences around the country.

"We know that there is an increased appetite for Kiwis to get out and enjoy arts events, and this support will go a long way to ensure Aotearoa’s events calendar will flourish.

"The Aotearoa Touring Programme complements the Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme (ACESS), which covers key losses for events that can’t go ahead due to COVID-19 and was extended in March to cover new events scheduled up to 31 January 2023.

"And recently we launched the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund to support strategic, sector-led initiatives, that will have lasting benefits for arts, culture, and heritage in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We’ve continued to invest in the sector to ensure our arts and culture practitioners have the confidence they need to commit to presenting live events despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19," Carmel Sepuloni said.