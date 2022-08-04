Statement on the Green Party co-leadership election

Thursday, 4 August, 2022 - 21:00

Nominations for co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand closed tonight, Thursday 4 August.

James Shaw was the only nomination received.

In line with the Green Party’s constitution and its long-standing commitment to member-led decision making, there will now be a single election with two options: to vote for the nominated candidate or to re-open nominations.

To be elected as co-leader, the Green Party constitution requires that James Shaw receive at least 75 percent of the votes cast. Nominations will be reopened if at least of the 25 percent of the valid votes cast chose that option.

Voting will be by delegates in a remote election.

Members of the Green Party will have the opportunity to participate in the process through their local branches.

Local branch convenors will be asked to organise a meeting of members in their electorate with at least two weeks’ notice so they can decide how their delegates should vote.

Ballot papers will be distributed to branches on Thursday 11 August 2022. The deadline for returning ballot papers will be 5pm on Friday 8 September 2022.

The result of the election will be announced no later than 5pm on Monday 12 September.

The Green Party will not be making any further comment at this time.