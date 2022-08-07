'ACT's seventh Member's bill this term shows depth of ideas' - David Seymour

Sunday, 7 August, 2022 - 09:00

"The ACT Party has once again shown we are the leaders of the proposition with our seventh Member’s Bill this term to be read in Parliament," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT is focussed on real change. That’s why this term we’ve released eight policy documents and more than 40 policies. We have two more policy documents due to be released in the coming weeks.

"Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden now has her Member’s Bill before Parliament to address the housing crisis by removing barriers stopping councils from developing infrastructure.

"The GST-sharing scheme estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

"Instead of forcing councils to come begging for special funds from the Government, it would provide an enduring and predictable solution for infrastructure funding.

"This follows a long line of other ACT policies to be debated in Parliament just this term including:

My Regulatory Standards Bill Nicole McKee’s Criminal Proceeds Bill Chris Baillie’s Easter Trading Bill James McDowall’s Academic Freedom Bill Mark Cameron’s Environmental Standards Bill Damien Smith’s Direct Foreign Investment Bill

We also have more laws ready to go including introducing a four year term, repealing Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, Climate Obligations Bill, Prisoner Rehabilitation Bill, Arms Act Bill, Gang Injunction Orders and Two-Tier Tax system Bill.

"Even if these policies don’t make it over the line this term - they’re ready to go for when ACT plays a major role in the next Government.

"On top of that, ACT has also this term delivered:

Two fully-costed Alternative Budgets Three COVID recovery policy documents Two economic policy documents featuring 12 polices - including tax cuts and reducing Government spending A crime policy document featuring eight polices, with another document to be released this month A housing policy documents featuring eight policies Education policies including a Teaching Excellence Reward Fund and higher standards for teacher registration

We’ve also committed to fight for in Government:

A referendum defining the principles of the Treaty A Royal Commission into the government’s COVID-19 response

"ACT is the most proactive and hardworking party in Parliament. No other party comes close to the work our small, tightknit team has produced.

"ACT will continue to hold the Government accountable and continue to come up with sensible and practical solutions to the problems New Zealand faces. ACT is the party of real change."