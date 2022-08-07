'ACT welcomes Nats’ welfare move' - David Seymour

Sunday, 7 August, 2022 - 14:17

"ACT welcomes the National Party’s move towards mutual obligation in welfare. Requiring case management for long term and young beneficiaries is good policy," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT has long said welfare should inspire people to be the best that they can be. Welfare policy has to stop constantly telling people they can't achieve and giving them an easy out from what could be an amazing life.

"National's new proposal is very similar to ACT's long-held policy of requiring Electronic Income Management for long term dependents, with two critical differences.

"ACT would apply sanctions to beneficiaries of all ages if they're capable of working, not only those who are under 25. It is good to focus on the young, that’s where the best long term payoff comes from, but you haven’t earned the right to languish on a benefit by turning 25. Obligations should continue regardless of age.

"Secondly, ACT would use technology. ACT would back up sanctions with Electronic Income Management. We need to stop giving people money for nothing. If you haven't found a job after 17-weeks, your benefit comes in the form of a payment card.

"Electronic Income Management gives case managers real teeth. It means they can see how the person is spending their money in real time, on a Government issued card. It allows honest conversations between case managers and beneficiaries.

"National's announcement today shows how ACT and National together can not only change the Government but change the direction of the country. We are thrilled to see our natural partner moving further towards our policy direction mutual obligation in welfare. It shows that ACT’s ideas can drive real change for all New Zealand."