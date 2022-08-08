Molloy calls on Auckland to challenge for NRL grand final

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 15:42

Auckland should be kicking down the NRL’s door in a bid to host the NRL Grand Final, says mayoral race contender Leo Molloy.

With the NRL commission meeting today to decide the host city for the annual rugby league showpiece, Molloy is demanding to know why Auckland isn’t even part of the discussion.

"What has Auckland Unlimited done for this city lately?" Molloy asks of the ratepayer-

funded organisation tasked with facilitating tourism, events and economic development for the city.

"According to their annual report they’ve bought in Costco and Ikea - two foreign-owned conglomerates - and lost the America’s Cup. For an organisation with a budget of $NZ125M and 1000 staff, that’s totally unacceptable."

Mr Molloy pointed to the NRL showpiece as a classic case of what is not being done. The future hosting of one of the Southern Hemisphere’s mega events is up for grabs after the New South Wales state government reportedly reneged on an agreement to invest $A800M in the state’s suburban stadia.

That agreement would have kept the blockbuster match in NSW until 2042. Instead, it is now up for grabs.

"Yes, it would cost a lot of money to bring an event like the NRL Grand Final to Auckland," Mr Molloy said. "But what would the return be? Is Auckland Unlimited doing the work to find out?

"At a time when the NRL owes Auckland and New Zealand big time for the efforts of the Warriors to prop up the NRL during the pandemic, why isn’t Auckland City a part of this discussion?

"So, what does Auckland Unlimited do? Well, they did pay $NZ1million for Rod Stewart to stand on a barge in the Thames and sing Sailing. Half of that money went to Stewart, the other half to the people here who facilitated it. It’s a joke. I could have got the same thing off the internet for $1.99."

Molloy said he was ready to play his part in bringing the NRL grand final to Auckland.

"I have [ARL Commission chairman] Peter V’Landys number… I’m waiting by the phone for Auckland Unlimited to give me the green light to make the call."