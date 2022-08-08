Government have ignored Kiwis, but Auditor General echoes concerns - NZTU

Monday, 8 August, 2022 - 16:47

The Government must listen to the concerns of the Auditor General in his submission on the Water Services Entities Bill, Taxpayers' Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says.

"The concerns of the Auditor General echo those made by the more than 65,000 Kiwis who used our submission tool to lodge their own submissions as well as the thousands of people we spoke to all over the country as part of the Stop Three Waters Roadshow."

"This is about effective accountability, control, and ownership. The Government has been unwilling to listen to ordinary Kiwis and advocate groups, but they must not ignore the Auditor General."

"It is time for the Government to cut their losses and can Three Waters. The reforms will not do what they are intended to do and instead will have a myriad of knock on negative consequences. They are broken and unworkable."