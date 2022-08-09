Govt signs NZ-USA agreement launching new opportunities for space sector - Stuart Nash

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 14:20

An agreement signed today between the New Zealand and United States governments will provide new opportunities for our space sector and closer collaboration with NASA, Economic and Regional Development Minsiter Stuart Nash said.

Stuart Nash signed the Framework Agreement with United States Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman. The signing followed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Vice President Kamala Harris welcoming of the completion of negotiations on this agreement during their meeting in Washington, DC on 31 May 2022.

"We have an incredibly innovative space sector in New Zealand. Despite our small size, we’ve become a notable player in the global space industry, and signing the Framework Agreement marks an exciting step for our space sector," Stuart Nash said.

"This is a huge opportunity for Kiwi companies and researchers to collaborate more closely with the US and NASA. It will facilitate space science, technology and cooperation, and focuses on building connections between our two countries’ civil space sectors and research communities.

"A close relationship with the United States is highly beneficial for supporting a thriving space sector in New Zealand. This already includes government regulatory cooperation to enable launches from New Zealand and an active dialogue on space policy issues.

"Last month, Rocket Lab launched the historic CAPSTONE Mission in support of

NASA’s Artemis Program, the first-ever lunar mission launched from New Zealand soil. This was a significant milestone for Rocket Lab and is an excellent example of what can be achieved when we collaborate with our international partners.

"At a practical level, the agreement outlines a number of modes of cooperation, including exchange of data and personnel, flying instruments on aircraft and spacecraft and education and public outreach. These include space science, earth observation, education and space sustainability.

"The Framework Agreement will reduce the need to negotiate complex one-off contractual arrangements for specific missions and research projects, and increases New Zealand’s visibility as a priority space partner within the United States. This will not only improve our already world-leading research and innovation, but will also positively impact our economy. The New Zealand space sector is worth over $1.7 billion, with a space manufacturing industry that generates around $247 million every year in revenue," Stuart Nash said.