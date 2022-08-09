Three Strikes repeal makes New Zealand less safe - Paul Goldsmith

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 16:43

Labour’s decision to reduce prison sentences for our worst repeat offenders shows the Government is out of touch on justice, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"By repealing the Three Strikes legislation, the Government has sent a strong message that criminals will be less accountable for repeated criminal acts.

"Three Strikes meant that the worst repeat offenders spent longer in prison, creating fewer victims and keeping our communities safer.

"It is a perverse priority to reduce sentences for these offenders at a time when gun crime is rampant, gangs are recruiting faster than the police, violent crime is up, and there is a sense of disorder in our communities.

"It is unimaginable that offenders such as Wiremu Allen, who was convicted of a third strike offence which entailed breaking into a house, demanding money from the victim and then shooting him, would not receive the maximum mandatory sentence today.

"Labour’s soft on crime approach has made New Zealand a less safe country.

"Victim advocate groups submitted strongly against the repeal, noting more victims will be created by the Bill. Repealing Three Strikes means that offenders will be back in the community earlier, creating the conditions for more offending.

"National will reinstate Three Strikes. This legislation is necessary to ensure repeat offenders are sentenced in line with the expectations of the communities they want to live in."