Labour is coming after your car and street - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 9 August, 2022 - 18:44

Kiwis should reject the outrageous Government proposals revealed today which will allow councils to more easily and quickly change street layouts, restrict cars and replace carparking with bus lanes, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Today’s ‘Reshaping Streets’ announcement from the Government is a radical proposal that reveals Labour’s deeply ingrained anti-car ideology," Mr Brown says.

"Under this proposal, Road Controlling Authorities around New Zealand will have significantly heightened powers to carve up streets at their own discretion.

"This means less consultation with communities when it comes to creating cycleways, removing on-street car parks, installing speed bumps and reducing speed limits.

"These proposals mean that road users are effectively taken out of the picture. Consultation will instead take place while ‘pilots’ are already underway.

"Transport Minister Michael Wood says, ‘People live, shop and meet with friends and whÄnau on our streets.’ But people do not hold meetings and go shopping in carriageways, which are designed for vehicles. People need to drive, including sometimes over short distances, for many reasons, including because of mobility difficulties. An ageing population does not deserve to be housebound or penalised by Labour’s anti-car agenda.

"Kiwis could also lose access to their street due to ‘modal filters’, which would effectively allow the banning of cars, or some types of cars, from some streets. Additionally, streets could even be used as playgrounds at certain times during the day.

"These proposals are radical and take road users out of the picture.

"People have a right to access their home with a vehicle, but that right could be in jeopardy when local road controlling powers are given absolute authority without having to go through suitable consultation.

"These proposals should be thrown in the rubbish heap. Increasing road safety should happen in consultation with communities - not by giving enormous powers to unelected bureaucrats."