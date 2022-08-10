'Time's running out to take a stand and shape New Plymouth District's future'

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022 - 10:55

If you want to be around the table decide how your rates will be spent, the clock is ticking, with those wanting to represent New Plymouth District having until midday on Friday to get their paperwork in.

While not unusual for a flurry of nomination forms to be lodged in the last few days, NPDC is urging people considering taking a stand to not leave it too late to be a part of the vision to build a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital.

"NPDC manages a $185 million budget, $3.5 billion worth of assets and 16 different business units for our residents and last year we were named the World’s Most Liveable City for the second time," says NPDC Acting Chief Executive Jacqueline Baker.

"A lot of big calls need to be made, but there’ll be no contest without people willing to stand for a place where people want to live, work and raise their kids."

As of Tuesday 9 August, NPDC had received:

Four nominations for Mayor

Six nominations for six Councillors in Kaitake/NgÄmotu ward (New Plymouth city to Åkato)

No nominations for one Councillor in KÅhanga Moa ward (Inglewood and surrounding area)

One nomination for one Councillor in North Ward (Waitara up to Waitomo District Council border)

No nominations for one Councillor in the Te Purutanga Mauri PÅ«manawa (MÄori ward)

Seven nominations for five Councillors at large (across the whole district).

Voters outside New Plymouth city area will elect five Community Boards, each with four board members and a local Councillor. As of Tuesday, there was one nomination each for:

Inglewood (Inglewood, Egmont Village, Tarata)

Clifton (Tikorangi, Urenui, Ånaero, Tongaporutu)

Waitara (Waitara, Brixton, Lepperton)

Kaitake (ÅÄkura, Åmata, Åkato)

Puketapu-Bell Block.

Any positions that are uncontested will go to a by-election.

Go to npdc.govt.nz/vote22 to find out how to stand for election.

Timeline:

12 August at 12 noon: Candidate nominations and electoral rolls close

17 August: Candidate names are published

16 - 21 September: Voting documents delivered

8 October at 12 noon: Voting closes midday

8 October from 12 noon: Preliminary results

13 - 19 October: Declaration of results.